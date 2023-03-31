Rain in Odisha today, alert issued for 7 districts

Bhubaneswar: Stormy weather with heavy rains is expected in Odisha, an alert has been issued for as many as seven districts for the next 24 hours.

According to reports, the North and the Coastal Odisha will be affected. There is a probability of 70 to 110 mm of rain. Wind will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour. The regional Meteorological Center has warned of a heavy hailstorm.

It is worth mentioning that another Western disturbance might occur on April 2. Heavy rain is expected due to the effect of the tropical cyclone and due to the effect of the western disturbance.

Sometimes there is heavy rain due to the effect of the tropical cyclone and sometimes there is heavy rain due to the effect of the western disturbance hence there is unpredictability in the weather in the state.

The weather forecast for the Capital City for the next seven (7) days (Valid from 31st March, 2023 to 06th April, 2023)