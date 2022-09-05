Rain in Odisha: Thunderstorm with lightning to be witnessed in some districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued Yellow Warning for occurrences of thunderstorms with lightning in several districts of Odisha today.

The weather department said that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places in 23 districts of the state.

The citizens will get relief from the humidity and heat from tomorrow as various places of the state are expected to receive rainfall from today. The density of rainfall in Odisha will increase. The rain is likely to continue pouring for three days.

Moreover, Yellow alert has been issued to 10 districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri districts for heavy rain for tomorrow. One or two places of these districts will likely receive heavy rainfall.

Likewise, Meteorological department has issued yellow warning for heavy rain in some places of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts August 7. For August 8, a yellow alert has been given to 13 districts of the state.

Some places of the state will receive heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, the twin city people are suffering from the rising heat and humidity due to the weakened monsoon. Yesterday, some places witnessed thundershowers with lighting due to the high temperature and humidity.