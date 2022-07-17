Rain in Odisha: Orange warning issued for nine districts for next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued an Orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across nine districts of Odisha and yellow warning for thirteen others for the next 24 hours today.

According to the weather reports, the nine districts which are likely to receive heavy rainfall today include Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Boudh, Sonpur, Bargarh, Ganjam, Khordha and Puri. Some parts of these district are expected to receive 7 to 20 cm of rainfall today.

Likewise, a yellow warning has been issued to 13 districts of Odisha for isolated heavy rainfall.

The Meteorological Centre has also warned that heavy rain will likely to continue to pound the state today and tomorrow.