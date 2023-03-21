Rain in Odisha, orange warning issued for 12 districts

Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

rain in odisha
Pic Credits: MeT Bhubaneswar Twitter

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain with hailstorm has been experienced in the silver city of Cuttack an orange warning has been issued for 12 districts in next 24 hours.

Hail and sudden rain caught people unawares. Not only in Cuttack but also in Bhubaneswar and various other parts of Odisha witnessed hailstorms.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph and hailstorm are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapara.

An orange warning has been issued for the above 12 districts.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Puri, Ganjam, Khordha, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Jagatsinghpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Nuapada.

An yellow warning has been issued for the above 13 districts.

