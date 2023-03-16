Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Rain in Odisha likely from today due to the western disturbance

Rain in Odisha is likely to occur in as many as thirteen districts said the weather reports on Thursday due to the Western disturbance.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
rain in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershower on March 16 in Odisha.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind reaching 40-50kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Rain alert has been issued and shall be valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.03.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.03.2023:

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind reaching 40-50kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and Thunderstorm with lightening very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Sudeshna Panda 5479 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

