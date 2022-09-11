Rain in Odisha: IMD issues Orange Warning for 10 districts, Yellow Warning for 18 districts

Bhubaneswar: Amid the incessant rainfall across Odisha due to depression over the southern region of the State, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued an orange warning for 10 districts and a yellow warning for 18 districts.

The weather department issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur. The warning has been issued till 8.30 AM of Monday (tomorrow).

The heavy to very heavy rainfall may also trigger landslides/mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas of these districts, informed the department.

Likewise, a yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) has been issued over the districts of Balasore, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Sonepur, Deogarh, Boudh, Malkangiri and Koraput.