Rain in Odisha: IMD issues Orange Warning for 10 districts, Yellow Warning for 18 districts
Bhubaneswar: Amid the incessant rainfall across Odisha due to depression over the southern region of the State, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued an orange warning for 10 districts and a yellow warning for 18 districts.
The weather department issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) at isolated places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur. The warning has been issued till 8.30 AM of Monday (tomorrow).
The heavy to very heavy rainfall may also trigger landslides/mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas of these districts, informed the department.
Likewise, a yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) has been issued over the districts of Balasore, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Sonepur, Deogarh, Boudh, Malkangiri and Koraput.
- Wind Warning: Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely over sea along & off Odisha coast and northwest adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal till 13th September, 2022.
- Sea Condition: Sea condition will be rough to very rough over northwest & west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha coast till 13th September, 2022.
- Fishermen Warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast and northwest adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal till 13th September, 2022.
- Port Warning: Keep hoisted Local cautionary signal No.3 (LC-3) at all ports of Odisha.