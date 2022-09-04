Rain In Odisha For The Next 5 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain and thundershower has occurred at many places over the districts of North Odisha and South Interior Odisha.

Rain has also been experienced at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places.

The districts of Boudh, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Cuttack and Dhenkanal of Odisha have experienced rain.

The highest maximum temperature of 36.7˚C was recorded at Chandbali and the lowest minimum temperature of 20.0°C was recorded at Boudh in the plains of Odisha.

Yellow warning has been issued for five days at a stretch.

Day wise Weather Report:

05.09.2022 (Monday)-

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Boudh, Cuttack and Jajpur.

06.09.2022 (Tuesday)-

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara Nayagarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Balasore. Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada.

07.09.2022 (Wednesday)-

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh.

08.09.2022 (Thursday)-

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

09.09.2022 (Friday)-

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nawarangpur.