Rain In Odisha Expected Today, Yellow Warning For 30 Districts

Rain In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha on Wednesday.

A much-needed relief from the heat is expected in the next 24 hours since the MeT (India Meteorological Department) has predicted rain in Odisha.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over various districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of:

Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

