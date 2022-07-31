Rain In Odisha Expected From Aug 1 to Aug 5, Yellow Warning Issued

Bhubaneswar: Southwest monsoon has been subdued over Odisha. Light to Moderate rain and thundershower has occurred at one or two places over Odisha.

It is to be noted that, heavy rainfall has been experienced at one place over the districts of

Balasore of North Coastal Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 36.0˚C was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 20.0°C was recorded at Boudh in the plains of Odisha.

August 1:

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Yellow Warning Issued:

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Gajapati.

August 2:

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning Issued:

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Nawarangpur also Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

August 3:

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning Issued:

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur.

August 4:

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of South Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Odisha.

August 5:

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and at many places over the districts of North Odisha.

Yellow Warning Issued:

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi.