Rain in Odisha expected due to western disturbance from March 15

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershower on March 15 in Odisha.

Rain in Odisha is likely to occur in as many as eleven (11) districts said the weather reports on Tuesday. According to the weather department, the State is likely to witness the rainfall in the coming days due to the Western disturbance.

Rain in Odisha is expected in the following eleven (11) districts namely: 

Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sundargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur on March 16, 2023 as well and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

