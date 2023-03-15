Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Rain expected in Odisha from today, check details

Rain in Odisha is likely to occur in as many as eleven (11) districts from today due to the Western disturbance.

Rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As per the latest forecast by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here in Bhubaneswar light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur in Odisha from today.

According to the weather department, Rain in Odisha is likely to occur in as many as eleven (11) districts due to the Western disturbance.

The districts where the rainfall is expected are Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sundergarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur on March 15, 2023 as well and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

