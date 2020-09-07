rain in odisha
Representational image

Rain Expected In Odisha Due To Another Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal, Yellow Warning Issued

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to experience yet another fresh low-pressure over Bay of Bengal.

This low-pressure will be experienced from September 13. Moderate to heavy rainfall may be experienced in districts near West Central Bay of Bengal.

Related News

Alert! Yellow Warning Issued For 8 Districts Of Odisha

Weather Alert! Yellow warning issued for 10 districts in…

Weather Alert! Yellow Warning Issued For 20 Districts In…

Yellow Warning For 9 Districts In Odisha, Rain And…

The districts that might experience rainfall are: Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada,Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Rainfall is expected to occur from September 12 to September 15 said the Met Department.

Heavy rainfall might be experienced in a few other isolated places in Odisha.

You might also like
State

Mao-prone area of Malkangiri district gets Mobile connectivity, over 30K people to be…

State

Anubhav-Barsha Divorce Row: Hearing Shifted To October 12 By SDJM Court

State

EPFO alert: Every account holder must know these 5 biggest benefits of PF account

State

Hurry! Last date to apply for this 5846 government posts; Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7