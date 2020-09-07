Rain Expected In Odisha Due To Another Low Pressure Over Bay Of Bengal, Yellow Warning Issued

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to experience yet another fresh low-pressure over Bay of Bengal.

This low-pressure will be experienced from September 13. Moderate to heavy rainfall may be experienced in districts near West Central Bay of Bengal.

The districts that might experience rainfall are: Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada,Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Rainfall is expected to occur from September 12 to September 15 said the Met Department.

Heavy rainfall might be experienced in a few other isolated places in Odisha.