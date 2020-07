Rain And Thunderstorms Predicted In 6 Districts Of Odisha, Alert Issued

Bhubaneswar: The regional Met Department in Bhubaneswar has predicted thunderstorm with lightning in six districts in Odisha today.

The met has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall in the following 6 districts namely:

Angul, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal districts between 2:15 pm and 4:15 pm.