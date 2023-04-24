Rain and thunderstorms predicted in 4 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The latest weather bulletin of the local MeT office here in Bhubaneswar has predicted rain and thunderstorm for Odisha on Monday.

According to the weather report, moderate thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching upto 40- 50 kmph, hail and moderate to intense rain likely to affect some parts of four districts of Odisha.

The districts are as follows: Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, and Bhadrak.

Further, the IMD Bhubaneswar has predicted thunderstorm and hailstorm in four districts namely: Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar