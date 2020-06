Rain and Thunderstorms Might Occur In 13 Districts: SRC, Odisha

Rain and Thunderstorms Might Occur In 13 Districts: SRC, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places in 13 districts of Odisha.

The following are the districts in which rain might occur, namely:

Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Nuapada, Raygada, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore between 01:45 pm to 04:45 pm today.