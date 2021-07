Rain And Thunderstorm Predicted In Odisha, See Details

Bhubaneswar: The Earth Network weather service has predicted thunderstorm along with lightning in a few places in Odisha on Friday.

The alert has been issued for Banki-Dampada, Baranga, Athagada, Banki blocks of Cuttack district Dhenkanal block of Dhenkanal district Bhubaneswar block including Bhubaneswar city within today.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.