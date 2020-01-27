Rain and Thunderstorm

Rain And Thunderstorm Predicted in Odisha From Tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorms are predicted in various parts of Odisha said the Regional Met Department. Light to medium rainfall is predicted in a few place on the 28th and 29th on January.

Rain and thunderstorms are predicted in the Northern and Southern parts of Odisha tomorrow.

Day after tomorrow that is, on the 29th of January rain might occur in a few places in the State.

A change in weather is predicted from the 30th of January. The mercury is expected to fall, night time temperatures are expected to dip.

Dense fog has also been predicted at a few districts in the State by the Met Department.

