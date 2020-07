Rain and Thunderstorm Predicted In 7 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rain very likely to occur at one or two places over seven districts of Odisha.

The districts are as follows: Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Angul

Rain and thunderstorm is expected between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm today informed the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.