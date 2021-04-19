Rain And Thunderstorm Predicted In 16 Districts Of Odisha

rainfall in odisha
Representational Image (Credit: IANS)

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has predicted thunderstorm along with lightning in sixteen districts in Odisha on Monday.

Light Thunderstorm with Lightning and Light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Puri, Khordha ( Including Bhubaneswar city ), Kalahandi, Koraput, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Angul, Cuttack ( Including Cuttack City ),  Nayagarh, Jajpur, Keonjhar , Nabrangpur, Nuapada And  Balangir within next three hours added the MeT department.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

