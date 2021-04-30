Rain And Thunderstorm Predicted In 15 Districts Of Odisha, See Details

By WCE 2
rain in odisha
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over 15 districts of Odisha as per the midday weather bulletin issued on Friday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of: Malkangiri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Angul.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of: Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Hailstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over the of Mayurbhanj Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Gajapati

