Rain and Thunderstorm in 6 Districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over six districts of Odisha.

The districts are as follows:

Ganjam , Gajapati, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Keonjhar

The thunderstorm is likely to occur between 1:30 pm till 2:30 pm IST.