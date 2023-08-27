Rain and thunderstorm in 6 districts of Odisha, yellow warning issued

Bhubaneswar: The local MeT office situated here in Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorm in Odisha for the next three hours.

The MeT has issued a yellow warning in this regard. Light to Moderate Rain and Thunderstorm with lightening likely to affect some parts of six districts in Odisha.

The six districts are as follows:

Khurda (Including Bhubaneswar), Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati within the next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.

The highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Paradeep and the lowest minimum temperature of 22.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Nabarangpur in the plains of Odisha.

Yellow Warning has been issued for the next 24 hours for as many as 12 district all over Odisha. Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the following districts of: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.

Further it is worth mentioning that, generally cloudy skies shall be experienced with possibility of development of Thunder/Lightning. Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 34 degree Celsius to 26 degree Celsius respectively.