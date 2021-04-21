Rain And Thunderstorm Expected In 21 Districts Of Odisha, Yellow Warning Issued

By WCE 2
rain in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has predicted thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in 21 districts of Odisha today.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha has issued an alert to the heads of various districts and and asked them to be prepared for a thunderstorm with lightning.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40- 50 kmph very Iikely to occur at one or two places “over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

