Rain And Thunder Squall Predicted In Odisha, See Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has predicted thunderstorm along with lightning in six districts in Odisha on Sunday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to be experienced in some parts of the districts of Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nabrangpur and Kalahandi added the MeT department.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

