Rain And Lightning Predicted In These Districts Of Odisha, Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over a few districts of Odisha as per the midday weather bulletin issued on Thursday.

The yellow warning has been issued for the following districts namely: Bhadrak and Jajpur districts.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over a few districts. Lightning and Light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Koraput, within next two hours.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly, move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.