Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over 13 districts of Odisha as per the midday weather bulletin issued on Thursday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of: Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal.

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of: Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur.

The highest maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Boudh and the lowest minimum

temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani.