Rain And Gusty Winds Predicted In Most Parts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rain and gusty winds are forecast in a few districts of Odisha. Kalbaisakhi is predicted in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Raygada and Dhenkanal.

Wind speeds of 30 – 40 kms per hr may be experienced. This information has been provided by the Regional Met Department a Bhubaneswar.

Talcher was the hottest town in Odisha at 40.1 degrees Celsius.