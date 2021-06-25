Railways to run special trains to and from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways has decided to run Special Trains towards Krishnarajpuram (Bangalore) and Mumbai LTT from Bhubaneswar to facilitate passengers and to avoid heavy waitlist in Bangalore and Mumbai bound Trains.

08415/08416 Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajpuram-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar will leave at 12.10hrs on 30th June, 2021 (Wednesday) and will reach at Krishnarajpuram at 12.05hrs on 1st July, 2021 (Thursday).

In the return direction, this train will leave from Krishnarajpuram at 1655hrs on 1st July, 2021 (Thursday) and will arrive Bhubaneswar at 1815hrs on 2nd July, 2021 (Friday).

This train will have Two AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, Three Second Class Seating, One Guard cum Differently Abled Coach and One Guard cum Luggage Van having stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpetai & Bangarapet between Bhubaneswar and Krishnarajpuram from both the directions.

Also Read: 22 pairs of Special trains from ECo Railways extended from July 1st till further notice

08575/08576 Bhubaneswar-Mumbai LTT-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar will leave at 16.00hrs on 30th June, 2021 (Wednesday) and will reach at LTT at 04.15hrs on 2nd July, 2021 (Friday). In the return direction, this train will leave from LTT at 06.55hrs on 2nd July, 2021 (Friday) and will arrive Bhubaneswar at 17.50hrs on 3rd July, 2021 (Saturday).

This train will have one AC First cum Second Class, one AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, eight Sleeper Class, four Second Class Seating, one guard cum differently-abled coach and one guard cum luggage van having stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Pithapuram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimabharam, Akividu, Kalkalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Moula Ali, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur and Pune between Bhubaneswar and Mumbai LTT from both the directions.