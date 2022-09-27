Railways to run Special Train between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to run Special Train between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati to meet the demands of the passengers and clear additional rush in regular trains. This Special Train will facilitate passengers of Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

02809/02810 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Weekly Super Fast Special Express will leave from Bhubaneswar on every Saturday at 1330hrs between 1st to 29th October’2022 and in the return direction, this train will leave from Tirupati at 2000hrs on every Sunday between 2nd to 30th October’2022.

This train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongle, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar & Tirupati from both the directions having 16 AC-3 Tier Coaches and Two Guard-Luggage cum Generator Car Coaches.

