Special Train between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati
Representational Image (Credits: railway-technology)

Railways to run Special Train between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati

By Subadh Nayak 0

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to run Special Train between Bhubaneswar and Tirupati to meet the demands of the passengers and clear additional rush in regular trains. This Special Train will facilitate passengers of Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

02809/02810 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Weekly Super Fast Special Express will leave from Bhubaneswar on every Saturday at 1330hrs between 1st to 29th October’2022 and in the return direction, this train will leave from Tirupati at 2000hrs on every Sunday between 2nd to 30th October’2022.

This train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongle, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta between Bhubaneswar & Tirupati from both the directions having 16 AC-3 Tier Coaches and Two Guard-Luggage cum Generator Car Coaches.

Also Read: Survey will be conducted to connect Konark with railways

You might also like
State

Odisha Covid 19 Recovery: 204 patients recover on September 27 in Odisha

State

BMC Coronavirus Update: 16 new positive cases registered in 24 hours

State

CM Naveen Patnaik arrives in Bengaluru to attend Odisha Investors’ Meet, over 500…

State

Varsha-Anubhav marital discord: Conciliation effort ends without any results

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.