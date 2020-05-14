New Delhi: The Indian Railways has issued a revised guideline for cancellation of tickets and refund of fares due to COVID-19.

In a press note, which had been released yesterday, the Railways said that relaxation has been made in provision of Refund Rules for PRS counter generated tickets/ E-tickets, (already booked) as a special case, for journey starting with effect from 21st March 2020 till resumption of Passengers services or till further orders.

Here are the details:

For Trains cancelled by Railways:

PRS Counter Tickets: refund across counter can be taken on submission of tickets up to six months from date of journey (instead of 3 days excluding days of journey) E-Tickets: Auto refund

For train not cancelled, however, passenger does not want to perform journey: As a special case, full refund for already booked reserved tickets, both PRS counter generated and E-tickets shall be given.

PRS Counter Ticket: Passenger can file TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) within six months from day of journey (instead of 3 days) at the Station and submit the detailed TDR within next 60 days (instead of 10 days) to Chief Claim Officer/ CCM Refund’s office for getting the refund amount, subjected to verification. E-tickets: Online cancellation and refund facility is available.

Passenger can also cancel PRS counter tickets through 139 or through the website of IRCTC and get refund across the counter within six months from date of journey (instead of, up to scheduled departure of the train.)

However, full refund of cancellation amount so deducted, on cancellation of already booked tickets, for journey period starting from March 21, 2020.

PRS Counter Tickets:

Passenger who have already cancelled their rickets for the said journey period starting from March 21, 2020, can apply for refund of balance amount of cancellation charges so deducted, to the offices of Chief Claim Officers (CCO) or Chief Commercial Manager/ Refund (CCM-Refund) of concerned Zonal Railway Head Quarters. The application for the claiming refund of balance amount of cancellation charge so deducted can be made through post in the prescribed format within 6 months of scheduled date of journey.

CRIS shall provide a utility for all such tickets to be assessed by CCO/CCM/Refund’s officers thought which the refund of remaining amount of cancellation charges so deducted can be made to the passengers.

2. E-tickets:

Refund of balance amount of cancellation charge so deducted shall be credited to the account of the passengers from which ticket was booked. CRIS and IRCTC shall prepare a utility for providing the balance refund amount of cancellation charge.

Data of cancelled train may be updated in ICMC for enabling refund. CRIS and IRCTC may take action as per the instruction above.