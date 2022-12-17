Railways cancels several trains on Cuttack-Paradeep route from today, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways have cancelled several trains from 17th to 26th December’2022 in the Cuttack-Paradeep railway section due to Safety Related Modernisation Work at Paradeep.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday shared details about the cancellation of the trains on the route.

Following trains will remain cancelled between December 17 and 26:

Train no 22810, Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express from Visakhapatnam will remain cancelled on December 18 and 25 Train no 22809, Paradeep-Visakhapatnam Express from Paradeep will remain cancelled on December 19 and 25

Trains that will remain cancelled from December 17 to 26, 2022 from both sides are:

18414/18413 Puri-Paradeep-Puri Express 08445/08446 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack MEMU 08407/08408 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger Special

Earlier this month, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Super Fast Inter City Express (22839/22840) and Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express from Rourkela among others were cancelled due to doubling work between Talcher Road and Angul in Bhubaneswar/Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur Railway Route of ECoR.