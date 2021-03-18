Railways Announces Special Train To And From Puri; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways on Thursday announced to run a special train to and from Odisha’s Puri. The train will be run between Puri and Indore.

It has been decided to run special train between Puri and Indore and between Howrah and Kanyakumari up to further advice, said sources.

Puri-Indore Special Train:

Indore-Puri Special train (09371) from Indore will leave at 1500hrs on every Tuesday w.e.f. 23rd March and will arrive at Puri at 1845hrs on the following day. In the return direction, 09372 Puri-Indore Special from Puri will leave at 0030hrs on every Thursday (midnight of Wednesday) w.e.f. 25th March, 2021 and will reach at Indore at 0540hrs on the next day.

This train has 10 AC 3 Tier Coach, 6 Sleeper Class Coach, 2 Guard cum luggage van and one Pantry Car in its composition.

The Puri-Indore Special Train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Angul, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road in ECoR jurisdiction and important stations like Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Gondia, Nagpur, Itarsghi, Bhopal and Dewas between Puri and Indore from both the directions.

Howrah-Kanyakumari Special Train:

Kanyakumari-Howrah Special train (02666) from Kanyakumari will leave at 0530hrs on every Saturday w.e.f. 3rd April, 2021 and will arrive at Howrah at 2355hrs on the following day. In the return direction, 02665 Howrah-Kanyakumari Special from Howrah will leave at 1625hrs on every Monday w.e.f. 5th April, 2021 and will reach at Kanniyakumari at 1015hrs hrs on the next second day.

This train has 10 Sleeper Class Coach, 4 AC 3 Tier Coach, one AC 2 tier coach, Two Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition.

The Howrah-Kanyakumari Special train will have stoppages at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Visakhapatnam in ECoR jurisdiction and some important stations between Howrah and Kanyakumari from both the directions.