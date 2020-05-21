Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways on Wednesday released the list of 200 Special trains that will run from June 1 and said that these will be fully reserved trains having both air-conditioned and non air-conditioned classes.

Bookings for these trains will commence from May 21, i.e. today.

The bookings of these Special trains will commence from today at 10 am through IRCTC. These special train will start running from June 1.

Here is a List of trains running through Odisha which will resume operation from June 1 as per East Coast Railways:

1. Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express

2. Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express

3. Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express

4. Howrah-Mumbai CST Mail

5. Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express

6. Howrah Barbil Jan Shatabdi

7. Howrah Yeshwantpur Duronto

8. Dhanbad-Alleppey Express

9. Howrah- Ahmedabad Express

Here is an exhaustive list of the 100 pairs of trains that are scheduled to start running from June 1:

Railway officials said that only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App.