Railway Recruitment 2021: South East Central Railway begins new recruitment drive, apply immediately
The South East Central Railway (SECR) has started a new recruitment drive. It has issued a notification in this regard. A total of 339 vacancies will be filled up during this recruitment drive.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the SECR recruitment on or before October 5, 2021.
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 important dates:
- Beginning of online application submission: September 6, 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: October 5, 2021
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 vacant name and numbers
- Name of the vacant post: Trade Apprentice
- Number of vacancies: 339
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
- The applicants should have passed the 10th class examination under 10+2 system with minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/ State Council for Vocational Training.
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 age limit
- The candidates should be between 15 and 24 years
How to apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021
- The candidates may apply online on the official website of the South East Central Railway (links given below) till October 5, 2021.
SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Process
- The candidates will be selected based on their merit list.