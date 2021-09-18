Railway Recruitment 2021: South East Central Railway begins new recruitment drive, apply immediately

The South East Central Railway (SECR) has started a new recruitment drive. It has issued a notification in this regard. A total of 339 vacancies will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the SECR recruitment on or before October 5, 2021.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Details

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 important dates:

Beginning of online application submission: September 6, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: October 5, 2021

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 vacant name and numbers

Name of the vacant post: Trade Apprentice

Number of vacancies: 339

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

The applicants should have passed the 10th class examination under 10+2 system with minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/ State Council for Vocational Training.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 age limit

The candidates should be between 15 and 24 years

How to apply for SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The candidates may apply online on the official website of the South East Central Railway (links given below) till October 5, 2021.

SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Process