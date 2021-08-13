Railway Recruitment 2021: Online application for data entry operator begins, check details  

The Railway Claims Tribunal, Kolkata Bench intends to outsource Data Entry Operators as stipulated by Ministry of Railway, Railway Board letter no. 2016/TC(RCT)/6-2/LIMBS dated 26.03.20219 and Principal Bench/RCT/DLI’s letter no. RCT/DLI/Admn. Policy/2015 dated 15.04.2019.

Willing candidate will submit application in of prescribed proforma with self attested copies testimonials and experience certificate to Additional Registrar, Railway Claims Tribunal, Esplanade Mansion, 2, Esplanade East, Kolkata – 700069 by post or by hand.

Name of the post: Data Entry Operator

Number of post: 1

Salary: Rs 25,000 per month as per actual attendance

Terms and Conditions

The candidates must be a Graduate with basic knowledge of English language and Computer/IT applications. Salary: The salary will be paid Rs 25000 per month per person to the outsourced Skilled/Graduate worker. Total salary to be paid to a DEO will be as per actual attendance in RCT.

If the person engaged remains absent, pro-rate deduction will be made from the amount If the person engage payable to him/her. The amount of deduction will be worked out on the basis of 1/30th of the lump sum amount per day of absence.

The working hours of DEOs will be 8 hours per day from 09.30 to 18.00 hrs with half an hour lunch break from 13.30 to 14.00 hrs on all working days. Since RCT is judicial organization, it has to be made clear to the candidates that any leak of confidential information may lead to legal action including prosecution against them. The engagement will be for a period of 11 months and can be renewed with a break subject to satisfactory performance. Giving one month prior notice by either party can terminate this contractual engagement. Engagement of DEO under the scheme will not constitute any offer of appointment in Railway Claims Tribunal or Railways. Recovery has to be made from the monthly wage of the candidate for any willful damage/loss to equipment or property that may be caused by the persons engaged.

The applications should be in the prescribed proforma can be obtained from RCT/Kolkata office at 2, Esplanade East, Kolkata – 700069 or can be downloaded from the Website of Railway Claims Tribunal (www.claims.indianrail.gov.in/rct), South Eastern Railway (www.ser.indianrailways.gov.in) and Eastern Railway (www.er.indianrailway.gov.in). Application duly filled along with supporting documents should be submitted on or before 31.08.2021.

No TA/DA will be given to candidates called for Walk-in-Interview.

Applications received after the due date will not be considered and would be summarily rejected.

The short listed candidates will be intimated on their Mobile Phone or email to attend the Walk-in-Interview. The Date of Interview will be fixed in due course.

If the information in the application found false, his services will be terminated immediately and without assigning any reason.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.