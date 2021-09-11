Railway Recruitment 2021: Deadline alert for 10th pass applicants, check details

Candidates who have not applied for this central government job ha have the last chance to apply. They can apply soon as the deadline for online application for recruitment to the posts of Trade Apprentice of the Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka in Bangalore is ending soon.

RWF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 vacancy

Beginning of online application: August 13

Last date for of online application: September 13

RWF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 vacancy name and posts:

Name of the posts: Trade Apprentice posts

Total posts: 192

Educational Qualification for RWF Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The applicants should have passed Class 10 with 50% marks from a recognized board or have an equivalent degree. This apart, they should also have a National Trade Apprentice Certificate from National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) in a relevant subject.

RWF Trade Apprentice Age Limit

The applicants should be between 15 and 24 years. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved category.

RWF Trade Apprentice 2021 Salary

The selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 12,261.

How to apply for RWF Trade Apprentice 2021

The Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website (links given below).

Candidates who want to apply offline can send applications along with the documents to the Office of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Personnel Department, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bangalore-560064 on or before September 13, 2021.

Selection process of RWF Trade Apprentice 2021

The candidates will be selected based on their marks obtained in Class 10th and in ITI.

Official website.