Railway recruitment 2020: Walk-in for several posts to be held on this date

Are you interested for Railway jobs? If you are in need and interested for the central government jobs then you have an opportunity as the South Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to several posts.

Interested candidates can apply to the posts and appear for walk-in-interview on June 30.

Here are the details:

Name of the posts:

Contract Medical Practitioner – 5 Posts

Hospital Attendant – 1 Post

Pharmacist – 1 Post

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for Contract Medical Practitioner should have MBBS Degree with completion of Internship from any University recognized by Indian Medical Council.

Candidates applying for Pharmacist should have 10+2 in Science or equivalent, with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized University and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948 or Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy from a recognized University or equivalent and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act 1948.

Salary:

Contract Medical Practitioner Rs 75000.

Pharmacist Rs 44,808.

Hospital Attendant Rs 28,976.

How to apply for the posts:

Interested candidates should mail their Certificates to- [email protected]mail.com on or before 28/06/2020 and appear for walk-in-interview on June 30, 2020 in the office of Chief Medical Superintendent, Health Unit, Chilkalguda, Secunderabad. While going for the interview they have to carry their documents.

Click here to see the advertisement of the recruitment.

Click here for official website.