Are you looking for a job in the Railway sector? Well if yes, here is an opportunity for you. The South East Central Railway (SECR) has published notification for the recruitment of a total of 432 vacant posts.

The interested candidates having requisite qualification can apply on or before August 30, 2020.

Here the details about the job

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: August 1, 2020

Last date for submission of online application: August 30, 2020

Name and number of spots

Copa: 90 Posts, Stenographer (Hindi): 25 Posts, Stenographer (English): 25 Posts, Fitter: 80 Posts, Electrician: 50 Posts, Wireman: 50 Posts, Electronic/Mechanic: 1 Post, RAC Mechanic: 1 Post, Welder: 40 Posts, Plumber: 10 Posts, Mason: 10 Posts, Painter: 5 Posts, Carpenter: 10 Posts, Machinist: 5 Posts, Turner: 10 Posts, Sheet Metal Worker:10 Posts

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent. Besides, they must have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution.

Age Limit: 15 to 24 years as on 01.07.2020. (Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

How to apply?

The interested and eligible candidates can take part in the South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 process by applying in the online mode on or before 30 August 2020.

The candidates can Click Here to see the official notification

