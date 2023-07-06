Railway Minister Sanctions over Rs 1 crore for development work at Bahanaga

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met the first responders including local people, villagers, and members of NGOs who helped a lot during the rescue operation after the deadly Balasore train tragedy. He appreciated their effort to save the lives of many passengers.

During the meeting, the local residents raised certain demands for the area. The locals had demanded for proper lighting and visibility of the area, for which the work has also been started.

Ashwini Vaishnaw has sanctioned a major fund of Rs 155 lakhs from the MPLAD Scheme. For the improvement of the local area, he has sanctioned a fund of Rs. 1 crore for various developmental works at Bahanaga and nearby villages. The development includes the construction of five Community Centres and a hall with the provision of a toilet and cold drinking water with RO, the construction of a Children’s Park and Gym near Basuli High School, the strengthening of the Road from NH-16 to Level Crossing No. 95, repairing of Sartira Village Road at Sathi, improvement of Pranabandhu Bidyapitha School playground, provision of 42 solar street lights, etc.

The union minister has also sanctioned Rs. 35 lakhs for Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance for District Headquarters Hospital, Balasore. Moreover, Rs. 20 Lakh has been sanctioned for one Modular Operation Theatre at Balasore Lions Eye Hospital.

To improve the drainage system, the installation of new Hume pipes is going on in full swing. Trenching has already been done, materials are available at the site and work will be completed very soon. Railway Minister has given the emphasis on fast-tracked completion of this developmental work.

With the special initiatives and constant supervision by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw the above projects will be executed soon.