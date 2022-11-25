Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to visit Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Odisha tomorrow.

According to sources, the railway minister will participate in Odisha Nirman Conclave-22 at Bhubaneswar during his visit to Odisha on Saturday.

Apart from attending the Odisha Nirman Conclave, Vaishnaw is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the East Coast Railway Officials at Rail Sadan in the Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar, said sources.

The sources further added that during the meeting the Minister will discuss and review the ongoing projects and other developmental works of the Indian Railways in Odisha.