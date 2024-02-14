Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews projects in Odisha, stressed on faster coal transportation

Bhubaneswar: In a two-day long visit to Bhubaneswar, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the status of ongoing projects and traffic facility works in ECoR jurisdiction.

Progress of super critical and public centric Railway projects in the state including rail line connectivity to various mineral belts, Ports and Industries were also stressed on in the review meeting apart from status of redevelopment of Railway Stations. Later, in the evening, he inspected Puri Railway Station and took stock of the progress of the Station Redevelopmental work.

While reviewing the meeting, Ashwini Vaishnaw also stressed on faster coal transportation to different ports and industries along with power plants. He also emphasised on rail line connection to the mineral belts along with ports and industries. He also given priority on rail line expansion of 40 thousand kilometres of the proposed three freight corridors so that freight transportation will be speeded up without disrupting coaching trains.

Apart from this, the construction work for redevelopment of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri Railway Stations are in full-swing and the progress is beyond the expectations.

Later, in the evening, Vaishnaw inspected Puri Railway Station and took stock of the progress and instructed officials to speed up the construction work and complete the project within the target period.

ECoR General Manager Manoj Sharma, All Principal HODs of ECoR including Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) P. Sreenivas, Divisional Railway Manager/Khurda Road H S Bajwa were also present in the review meeting.

In the political development of the State, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today extended its support to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

BJD announced its support to Ashwini Vaishnaw soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named him as party candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Odisha.

“Biju Janata Dal will support the candidature of Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Union Minister, Railways, Communication and Information and Technology for the larger interest of State’s Railways and Telecom Development in the ensuing Election to Rajya Sabha-2024,” said party president Naveen Patnaik.