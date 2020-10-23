Railway has made a big announcement regarding the 1.03 lakh recruitments of Group D (Level-1) which came out last year. Indian Railways has announced that 20% of the total vacancy (1,03,769) will be reserved for apprentices.

Railways has informed that 2.40 crore applications have been received for 1.40 lakh recruitments of ATPC, Ministerial and Group D. Railway’s release states that under the Apprentices Act 2016, Indian Railways has reserved 20 per cent (20,734 posts) out of 1.03 lakh recruitments for Level-1 for apprentice youth.

This recruitment process is going on. Let us tell you that under the Railway Apprenticeship Program, training the youth from time to time so that they can learn the skill of working. These youngsters trained are called apprentices.

Railways stated that “all eligible citizens of the country are entitled to participate and apply for regular jobs. Direct recruitment without any open competition is against the rules. ”

The Railway’s statement came after reports that it was said that apprentices in railway establishments are demanding regular jobs. According to the release, the railway keeps apprentices (trainees) in the establishments to impart training.

A railway release said, “As per the amendment to the 2016 Apprentices Act, every employer has to formulate a policy for appointment of trained Act Apprentices. Keeping this in mind, Railways has decided to reserve 20 per cent vacancy at Level 1 for such apprentices. In this way everyone will get equal opportunities.

In 2018 railway recruitment, 1288 apprentices were placed on Group D posts.

Other special features of recruitment for Railway Group D 1.03 posts

In the recruitment of this time, the qualification of 10th pass or ITI was sought like the previous time. Just as the selection process was adopted in the previous recruitment, the selection process has been adopted in this recruitment.

– According to Level-1 of 7th CPC Beverage Matrix, salary will be given. In these recruits, poor people of general category will get 10% reservation.

Know here how much vacancy has emerged

– Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Successful candidates in CBT will be called in PET.

– Method of Marx normalization will be adopted in CBT. Three times the total vacancy candidates will be called for PET. Like last time, this time there will be negative marking in Group D CBT. One third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Prior to Group D, 1665 vacancies of RRB Ministry, 35277 vacancies of RRB NTPC were extracted. NTPC exams are going to start from 15 December 2020. NTPC and Ministerial application status was released recently. Detailed schedule of all railway recruitment examinations is yet to come.

(With inputs from livehindustan.com)