Railway jobs for 10th class passed candidates, check details

In what can be considered as a huge opportunity for candidates with 10th qualification the North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has issued a notification for the recruitment of 1664 vacancies.

According to the notification, 1664 Apprentice posts will be filled up and the selected candidates will be posted under the jurisdiction of North Central Railways (Prayagraj, Agra, Jhansi and Jhansi Workshop).

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

Important Dates

Starting date of online application: August 2, 2021

Last date of online application: September 1, 2021

Name and number of North Central Railway Recruitment 2021:

Jhansi Division: 480

Work Shop Jhansi: 185

Prayagraj Mechanical Department: 364

Agra Division: 296

Prayagraj Electrical Department: 339

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should have passed class 10th passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) and should have got a minimum mark of 50%. However, those who are applying for the Welder (Gas & Electric), Wireman, & Carpenter should have completed class 8th and have a ITI/ Trade Certificate.

Age limit:

The candidates should be between 15 to 24 years.

Selection Process:

Selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in 10th and ITI.

How to apply:

The eligible candidates can register and apply online on the official website between August 2 and September 1, 2021.

Application Fee:

Candidates who belong to the SC/ST/PH/Women categories can apply free of cost while applicants of other categories will have to pay Rs 100.

Click here to read the RRB Apprentice 2021.

Click here to visit the official website.