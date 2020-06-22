What could be considered as great opportunity for 10th class passed candidates, the North Central Railway (NCR), Wagon Repair Workshop, Jhansi has invited applications for the post of Apprentice.

The candidates, however, should have an ITI certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT for applying for the posts.

Here are the job details:

Name and number of posts (Total Posts – 196)

Fitter – 90 Posts Welder (Gas and Electric): 50 Posts Painter: 16 Posts Mechanic Machine and Tool Maintenance: 15 Posts Machinist: 12 Posts Electrician: 12 Posts Stenographer (Hindi): 3

Last day to apply for the job: July 15, 2020

Age Limit: 15 to 24 Years

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class or its equivalent (under 10+2 system). They should have got minimum 50% marks. Besides, they should have ITI passed certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT.

How to Apply: The eligible and interested candidates can register and apply online on MP Online official website mponline.gov.in on or before July 15, 2020.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PH/Women Candidate: Rs. 70+ GST For others: Rs 100/- and Rs 70+ GST

Candidates can click here for the notification

Candidates can click here online application link