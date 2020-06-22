Railway jobs for 10th class passed candidates, apply soon
What could be considered as great opportunity for 10th class passed candidates, the North Central Railway (NCR), Wagon Repair Workshop, Jhansi has invited applications for the post of Apprentice.
The candidates, however, should have an ITI certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT for applying for the posts.
Here are the job details:
Name and number of posts (Total Posts – 196)
- Fitter – 90 Posts
- Welder (Gas and Electric): 50 Posts
- Painter: 16 Posts
- Mechanic Machine and Tool Maintenance: 15 Posts
- Machinist: 12 Posts
- Electrician: 12 Posts
- Stenographer (Hindi): 3
Last day to apply for the job: July 15, 2020
Age Limit: 15 to 24 Years
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class or its equivalent (under 10+2 system). They should have got minimum 50% marks. Besides, they should have ITI passed certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute affiliated to NCVT/SCVT.
How to Apply: The eligible and interested candidates can register and apply online on MP Online official website mponline.gov.in on or before July 15, 2020.
Application Fee:
- SC/ST/PH/Women Candidate: Rs. 70+ GST
- For others: Rs 100/- and Rs 70+ GST
Candidates can click here for the notification
Candidates can click here online application link