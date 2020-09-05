Almost every job seeker wants to get a government job with a great salary package along with some lucrative allowances. The railway job is one of such jobs which attract scores of youth. It is highly demanded job in the country. There is a great opportunity for all those who have passed 10th and 12th standard to get a Railway job.

They can take part in the recruitment process for which the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways has published notification.

The recruitment will be done for the post of Apprentice.

Railway Job 2020 Details:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: September 5, 2020

Last Date of Online Application: September 25, 2020

Name and Number of posts:

Carpenter: 80 (40 posts for Freshers, 40 for Ex-ITI Vacancies)

80 (40 posts for Freshers, 40 for Ex-ITI Vacancies) Electrician: 200 (80 posts for Freshers, 120 posts for Ex-ITI Vacancies)

200 (80 posts for Freshers, 120 posts for Ex-ITI Vacancies) Fitter: 260 (120 posts for Freshers, 140 posts for Ex-ITI Vacancies)

260 (120 posts for Freshers, 140 posts for Ex-ITI Vacancies) Machinist: 80 (40 posts for Freshers, 40 for Ex-ITI Vacancies)

80 (40 posts for Freshers, 40 for Ex-ITI Vacancies) Painter: 80 (40 posts for Freshers, 40 for Ex-ITI Vacancies)

80 (40 posts for Freshers, 40 for Ex-ITI Vacancies) Welder: 290 (160 posts for Freshers, 130 for Ex-ITI Vacancies)

290 (160 posts for Freshers, 130 for Ex-ITI Vacancies) MLT Radiology: 4 posts for Freshers

4 posts for Freshers MLT Pathology: 4 posts for Freshers

4 posts for Freshers PASSA: 10 (8 posts for Freshers,2 for Ex-ITI Vacancies)

Total: 100

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Age Limit:

15 to 24 Years (The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years for OBC candidates, 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 10 years for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), candidates)

Salary:

10th passed freshers will get Rs 6000 per month

12th passed freshers will get 7000 per month

Ex-ITI will get Rs 7000 per month

How to Apply:

Candidates who wish to apply need to log on to the official webportal of ICF. The link is available from September 4 to 25 September 2020.

Application Fee:

Candidates who are applying have to pay a fee of Rs 100. However, candidates who belong to SC/ST/PwBD/Women category can apply for the jobs free of cost.

The candidates can Click Here to see the official notification.

