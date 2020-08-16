Railway job for 10th class students; Online application for 4499 vacancies begins, check details here

Are you in search of central government jobs? Well the Indian Railways has issued notification to fill up 4499 vacancies under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) under the Apprentices Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts between August 16, 2020 and September 15, 2020.

Here are the job details:

Important Dates: 1) Date of publication of Notification on website: August 13, 2020

2) Starting Date of Online Application – August 16, 2020 (from 10 AM onwards)

3) Last Date of Online Application – September 15, 2020 (10 PM)

Name and number of posts:

Apprentice, 4499 Posts (Katihar (KIR) & TDH workshop: 970 Posts, Alipurduar: 497 Posts, Rangiya: 435 Posts, Lumding & S&T/workshop: 1302, Tinsukia: 484 Posts, New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS), EWS/BNGN: 539 Posts, Dibrugh: 276 Posts)

Educational/Technical Qualification: The candidate who are applying for the posts must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training. However, they must have attained at least 50% marks, in aggregate.

Age Limit: The candidates must be between 15 to 24 years as on 01.01.2020. However, there is relaxation for the SC/ST, OBC and persons with Disability candidates.

How to Apply: The candidates can apply online on www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Application Fee: Rs.100/- (Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway).

Candidates can Click Here to go though the official notification and get more informations.

Candidates can Click Here to visit the official website.