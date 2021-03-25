Railway Introduces Several Special Trains To And From Bhubaneswar; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway has decided to introduced special trains between Bhubaneswar & Junagarh Road, Bhubaneswar & Jagadalpur via Brahmapur and Vizianagaram and between Bhubaneswar & Nayagarh Town.

Here is the complete list of the special trains and the stoppages they will have:

Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road Special

02097 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road Special will run from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 10th April, 2021 and 02098 Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar Special will leave from Junagarh Road w.e.f. 11th April, 2021. This train will leave Bhubaneswar at 2140hrs and will reach at Junagarh Road at 0910hrs on the following days. In the return direction, this train from Junagarh Road will leave at 1730hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 0520hrs on next day. It will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Chhatrapur, Brahmapur, Ichhapuram, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Bissamcuttack, Muniguda, Ambodala and Bhawanipatna between Bhubaneswar and Junagarh Road from both the directions.

Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Special

08447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Special will run from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 20th April, 2021 and 08448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Special will leave from Jagadalpur w.e.f. 21st April, 2021. This train will leave Bhubaneswar at 1935hrs and will reach at Jagadalpur at 1155hrs on the following days. In the return direction, this train from Jagadalpur will leave at 1630hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 0820hrs on the next day It will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Nirakarpur, Kalupadaghat, Balugaon, Khalikot, Chhatrapur, Brahmapur, Ichhapuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Parvatipuram Town, Rayagada, Tikiri, Damanjodi, Koraput and Jeypore between Bhubaneswar and Jagadalpur from both the directions.

Earlier, this Special Train was running between Bhubaneswar and Koraput via Sambalpur, Titilagarh & Rayagada. The original route via Brahmapur, Vizianagarm & Rayagada (of the pre-covid time) will now been restored for the convenience of passengers. The service via Sambalpur & Titilagarh will be been cancelled w.e.f. 19th April from Bhubaneswar and w.e.f. 20th April, 2021 from Koraput.

Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Special

08423 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Special will run from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 13th April, 2021 and 08424 Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Special will leave from Nayagarh Town w.e.f. 14th April, 2021. This train will leave Bhubaneswar at 1840hrs and will reach at Nayagarh Town at 2045hrs. In the return direction, this train from Nayagarh Town will leave at 0630hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 0900hrs. It will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Khurda Town, Begunia, Rajsunakhala and Bolagarh Road between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh Town from both directions.