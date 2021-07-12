Railway Board chairman asked to work on development of Rail infrastructure in Kandhmal

Kandhamal: The Railway Board Chairman has been asked to look into the matter of development of Rail infrastructure in Kandhamal of Odisha.

In a letter, Prasenjit Singh, the Joint Secretary of the Standing Committee on Railways asked Suneet Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board to look into the matter and instruct the officials concerned to resolve the said issue.

It is to be noted that Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta has repeatedly raised the issue and hence this directive has been issued.

In the said letter Singh said that the officials concerned at Board/ Zonal/ Division levels to be instructed to make out all efforts to resolve the issue.

