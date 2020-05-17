Indian Railway recruitment 2020

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has issued an employment advertisement inviting application for the recruitment of 663 posts.

According to the advertisement released on the official website of ECoR, eligible candidates can apply for the jobs which include the Nursing Superintendent, Hospital Attendants, Pharmacists and General Duty Medical Officers who will be posted at Covid-19 centres set up in Khurda Road Railway (KUR) Division.

Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 561

Nursing Superintendent: 255

Dresser/ OTA/ Hospital Attendant: 255

Pharmacist: 51

Educational qualifications:

Nursing Superintendent: Candidates applying for the post of nursing Superintendent should have completed a three-year course in general nursing and midwifery. They must have have completed their degree course from a school of nursing or institution which is recognised by the Nursing Council.

Pharmacist: The candidates applying for the post of Pharmacist must have passed class 12. Besides, they should have a minimum diploma in the required field from a recognised institution.

Dresser/ OTA/ hospital attendant: Candidates applying for these posts are required to possess a minimum matriculate level of education.

Age Limit:

Nursing superintendent and pharmacist posts- At least 20 years old. The upper age is capped at 38 years for a nursing superintendent and at 35 for pharmacists.

Attendant posts- 18 years old. For attendants and equivalent posts, the upper age to apply is 33 years.

How to apply

The eligible candidates can visit the official website of the East Cost- eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in and download the application form and can mail the duly filled application form to [email protected].

Last date to apply: May 22, 2020