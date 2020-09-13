Raids on Illegal Sand mafias in Brahmagiri: 4 Tractors Seized

Raids on illegal sand smuggling in Puri district; 4 tractors seized

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: A joint team of Brahmagiri Tehsildar and Police together conducted several raids at illegal sand smuggling by mafias in Moto village area of Puri district and seized four tractors on Saturday.

Briefing the media persons about the raid, Brahmagiri Tehsildar, Kishore Chandra Panda, said that the joint team, on being tipped off the illegal sand supplies, conducted a raid earlier on Friday night but in vain.

He added saying that another raid was conducted on Saturday during  which they seized four sand-laden tractors however, could not make any arrest as all those were present at the spot during the raid ran away after noticing the cops and the Tehsildar.

The seized tractors have been kept on the premises of Brahmagiri police station.

Meanwhile, locals have demanded strict actions against the persons involved in the illegal sand supplies.

Police also have started an investigation into the matter.

